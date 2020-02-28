Manasquan advances to Shore Conference final

TOMS RIVER – The Manasquan boys basketball team got is biggest test of the season in the Shore Conference semifinal on Thursday against Holmdel, but a huge fourth quarter lifted the Warriors to a 44-40 victory over the Hornets at the RWJ Barnabas Health Arena.

The Warriors advance to the final against Toms River North, 7 p.m. Saturday at Monmouth University.

Manasquan trailed Holmdel for most of the game and were behind 36-28 going into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors picked up the defensive intensity and went on a 12-0 run to start the fourth quarter. A drive by Kieran Flanagan with 2:45 left in the fourth quarter gave the Warriors their first lead of the game.

