H.W. Mountz Booster Club offers before-school fitness program

SPRING LAKE — The H.W. Mountz Booster Club’s Sports Performance Classes are currently underway and proving to be a success, according to club members and parents.

The eight-week long program kicked off on Feb. 19 and will conclude on April 4. Classes take place before school on Wednesdays from 7:45 to 8:30 a.m. in the H.W. Mountz gymnasium.

“We advertised it and we weren’t sure how many kids would sign-up because it’s a small school … and the first week we had 27 children show up,” said Craig Lynch, Booster Club president. “I think we’ll have more actually over the next couple of weeks.”

While the program is currently offered to students in second through eighth grade, the club is looking to open the program up to K-1 students beginning week three [March 4].

Classes are run by Bobby Smith, who is the owner of RYPT [Reach Your Potential Training] — a sports performance and training facility in Tinton Falls — and a parent at H.W. Mountz.

Mr. Smith said he wants to offer his son and other children a positive athletic experience that will foster a love of sports and fitness for years to come.

“I know what athletics did for me and I wouldn’t be here today if I didn’t play sports — it made me really want to go to college and want to pursue getting my master’s,” Mr. Smith said.

“I want to make sure my son has that great experience and it’s just like planting a tree right now. I know my son is in kindergarten, so I want to plant a seed and when he gets into high school that tree’s going to be blossoming.”

