Spring Lake committee moves forward with downtown goals

SPRING LAKE — Moving forward with the goals of the borough’s Downtown Planning Committee, the Spring Lake Council approved two professional service contracts at its Tuesday, Feb. 25 meeting.

The borough will retain the services of architect Joe Walker and planner Jennifer Beahm to help formulate design guidelines for the downtown business district on Third Avenue.

“We interviewed both people and besides them both being solid professionals, they both have a very good knowledge of the town which helps a lot,” said Councilman Joseph Erbe, who is on the Downtown Planning Committee with Councilmen Robert Drasheff and Matthew Sagui.

Mr. Drasheff said the goal of the committee is to come up with design guidelines for future development that maintain the look of the business district as it appears currently.

“We’re concerned with rising value of real estate in this town — we’ve got some big properties over on Third Avenue,” Mr. Drasheff told The Coast Star. “It’s not improbable that in a few years you may get somebody bidding on those big stretches and then trying to put something modern up or something that’s not going to look good with the existing district.”

During the council comments portion of the meeting, Mr. Drasheff said the committee would like to begin work “as early as next week.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Spring Lake stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.