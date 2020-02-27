SEA GIRT — Sea Girt Elementary School students took to the stage Tuesday night for the school’s Open Mic Night. There was something for everyone with an eclectic entertainment lineup, which included everything from instrumental acts to vocal performances and even some standup acts from up-and-coming comedians.

“This year’s open mic night was a huge success with our largest number of performing acts yet,” Martin Mundie, Sea Girt Elementary’s music teacher, said. “We had everything from instrumental acts on saxophones, trumpets, recorders, guitars and pianos to vocal performances and even a couple of comedy routines.”

Mr. Mundie said each act differed from the next because students in third to eighth grades participated.

“I think the younger performers tend to always surprise the audience as in many cases it is their first performance,” he said. “As the school’s music teacher, I am lucky enough to get to see our students perform in a variety of ways be it third-grade recorder, the band program, chorus club or drama club … so going into the night I knew we had some great acts for the audience to enjoy.”



Mr. Mundie said he “loves” the event and that open mic opportunities allow students to express themselves as individuals.

“I love the idea of open mic night as the students get to choose their own acts. For most school functions, I end up choosing the repertoire, but open mic night allows the kids to perform something special to them,” he said.

