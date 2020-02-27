Resident charged with having silencers, fake cash

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Brick Township Police Officers from the department’s Street Crimes Unit [SCU] along with agents from the Homeland Security Investigations [HSI] arrested a Brick Township man after he was found in possession of firearm suppressors, or silencers, as well as counterfeit money, the department announced on Wednesday.

Lawrence Turbett, age 71, was arrested on Feb. 25 after a search warrant was executed at the Conway Towers Housing Complex, at 165 Chambers Bridge Road. Officers had been informed by investigators that a package containing a silencer was to be delivered to Mr. Turbett’s home.

“The subsequent search of the residence revealed the package containing the firearms suppressor as well as additional types of firearms suppressors [silencers] and a large amount of counterfeit US currency,” Brick Police Capt. Keith Reinhard said in a press release.

Police notified the United States Secret Service regarding the counterfeit money.

Mr. Turbett was charged with four counts of possession of a prohibited device and was taken to Ocean County Jail, according to the release.

“Chief James Riccio would like to commend the officers for their diligent work which led to the arrest and for removing from the street these dangerous devices which serve no legitimate purpose,” Capt. Reinhard said.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.