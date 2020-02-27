Manasquan teachers and service professionals honored

MANASQUAN — The Manasquan School District recognized the elementary and high school teachers and educational service professionals of the year during the board of education meeting on Tuesday night.

Michele Sayre and Chryseis McHugh were chosen as the Teachers of the Year from the elementary school and high school, respectively. Jill Wells and Elizabeth Rudder were chosen as the Educational Service Professionals of the Year, also from the elementary school and high school.

“I’m very fortunate to be the superintendent of a school district that has a level of excellence both from our staff, our students and the community, which is actively engaged in helping us educate our students on a daily basis,” Superintendent of Schools Frank Kasyan said.

Manasquan Elementary School [MES] Principal Colleen Graziano introduced Ms. Sayre, who has been a teacher at MES for 13 years.

“Going into Michele’s classroom is one of the best things you could possibly do,” Ms. Graziano said. “When you go into her classroom the children are just beaming from ear to ear, there is just so much fun and excitement in her classroom.

