SEA GIRT — Forty-one families from Sea Girt Elementary School were represented at the school’s Father/Daughter Dance on Sunday, an event presented annually by the Parent Teachers Organization [PTO].

The Feb. 23 event at the Spring Lake Country Club included girls in pre-K through eighth grade, said Jennifer Perry of the PTO.

“It’s a big age gap, but the really nice thing about Sea Girt is on the dance floor, you see all the pre-kers dancing with everyone, all the way up to the eighth-graders,” she said.

“It’s such a tight, close-knit community that everyone knows each other,” Ms. Perry said. “That’s something that I think is really special about the Sea Girt dance.”

Ms. Perry has two daughters at the school, a sixth-grader and a fourth-grader, and has worked on the event for several years — this year with Kerri Walsifer, chairwoman of the Father Daughter/Dance committee.

“Every year, the girls just look forward to having a special night with their dads,” she said.

The graduating eighth-graders, many of whom had attended the dance since kindergarten, received special recognition at the dance.

“It’s a night they’ve always attended … and as they move on to high school, they each get recognized individually and have a nice dance with their dads. That’s always a nice thing,” Ms. Perry said.

The food – including an ice cream sundae station — the dance music and the festive decorations all combine to bring families and the community together, she said.

“It’s a nice night for the community. It’s a nice night for the girls. And it’s a nice night for the dads to socialize as well. It’s not often that all of the dads get together, without all of their wives,” Ms. Perry said.

The PTO tries to choose the same February weekend for the dance each year, she explained, because there are generally few conflicts with sports and other student activities.