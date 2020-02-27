Council OKs parade day alcohol serving applications

LAKE COMO — The Lake Como Alcohol Beverage Control Board, made up of members of the borough council, approved three extension of premises applications for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 1.

The three establishments whose applications were approved are: Bar Anticipation located at 703 16th Avenue in Lake Como; Paul’s Tavern located at 1705 Main Street in Lake Como; and McCann’s Tavern located at 1704 Main Street in Lake Como.

Each establishment, represented by their owner, came before the alcoholic beverage control board and described what their extension would be.

Reggie Hyde of Bar Anticipation, Paul Heaney of Paul’s Tavern and Thomas McCann of McCann’s Tavern spoke on their establishment’s behalf.

Belmar Police Chief Tina Scott was on hand to ask any questions the Belmar police had about the applications.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Lake Como stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

[sub_CS