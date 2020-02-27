AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Avon Elementary students had a few furry, four-legged friends visit Friday, Feb. 21, for an assembly that combined dogs with educational value.

Jennifer Silvestri, the language arts teacher for grades 6-8 and self-proclaimed animal lover, organized the visit by Monmouth County SPCA [MCSPCA]. It was the first year the outreach program visited the school.

“I have been hoping to initiate a therapy dog program here at Avon Elementary School,” Ms. Silvestri said. “When I researched, I found that the Monmouth County SPCA offers these programs free of charge, and I thought it would be a good place to start the process of inviting therapy dogs to our school.”

Lynne Broza, a volunteer at the MCSPCA, put Ms. Silvestri in contact with Jo-Ann Moyer, volunteer and one of the three coordinators for the “Humane Education” program.

“They’re learning how to be kind to animals,” Ms. Moyer, a retired teacher, said. She said she has been volunteering for about five years and enjoys the outreach program because she “misses teaching.”

The presentation also dove into having pets and the responsibility that goes along with that, as well as how to properly greet an animal.

“It was amazing for the age group that was here, how well-behaved they were,” Ms. Moyer said.

Friday’s furry visit was a “wonderful culminating activity,” Ms. Silvestri said about the “Cool to be Kind” campaign around the school, which focuses on showing kindness to both two-legged peers and four-legged friends, alike. The school day started with a morning meeting, led by the school’s seventh-graders and organized by Ms. Silvestri and other middle school teachers.

“This program presents lots of different educational information to students. It teaches them to show kindness and respect to all animals – which was the goal,” Ms. Silvestri said. “It also teaches considerations to ponder when choosing a pet, how to approach animals, what to do if they see an animal being mistreated and some animal safety tips.

