Snafu left the borough’s Airbnb tax uncollected during 2019

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A municipal tax on Airbnb and other online home rental sites has gone uncollected because the borough failed to properly comply with a state law permitting such taxation and did not respond to notifications of the problem during 2019.

The borough council approved a tax of 1.5 percent, after receiving initial state guidance that municipalities could set the rate at any amount up to three percent, according to Mayor Paul Kanitra and Councilman Andy Cortes. But an update, stating that only a three percent tax would be valid, never reached the borough council, they said.

According to Mr. Kanitra, state officials alerted the borough last month and explained that they made several unsuccessful attempts to notify his predecessor, then-Mayor Stephen Reid, of the change during the summer.

Mr. Reid, however, told The Ocean Star on Thursday, that he had not heard from anyone.

“We never actually received any of the benefits of passing the ordinance last year,” Mayor Kanitra said, “So the borough lost out on what we calculated as potentially around $35,000 or so last year.”

