Bay Head hears concerns about cellular antenna locations

BAY HEAD — The impending decommissioning of the Bay Head Water Tower brought dozens of residents to a special borough council meeting to discuss possible scenarios for the placement of cellular antennas within the municipality.

Several cellular carriers have antennas located on the tower, which New Jersey American Water has targeted for removal next year.

The municipal courtroom at Borough Hall was filled to capacity on Monday with residents who had the opportunity to voice any questions, comments or concerns about whether new cell phone antennas should be installed and where.

“As you all know at this time the water company would like to tear down the water tower in February 2021,” Mayor William Curtis said. “They have given the cell companies [AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile] until November 2020 to remove their antennas from the water tower.

“What we would like to do tonight is just to listen to your concerns, your thoughts. We have no preconceived ideas as to what we are going to do so we want to hear anything and everything that might be of interest to you regarding the cell issues.”

A major concern voiced by residents during the meeting is the potential impact of any new cellular antennas on the quality-of-life within the municipality.

“I think my biggest concern, and I think you guys share it, is to put the tower in a place that is probably best for everybody with the least public disturbance, least eyesore,” Jonathan Younghans, of Mount Street, told the council.

“Really I think more importantly is to get the revenue for the town … to me any money is found money for the town that we could put to really good use. I hope we can find maybe a better location. We can put them inside of clock towers, they can design something that looks like a lighthouse, they can go to some of the taller buildings and do something.”

Last November, officials proposed the temporary location of cellular antennas in the rear parking lot of Borough Hall during the decommissioning of the water tower.

“The reason for the temporary site was to provide an alternative for the carriers so that the residents wouldn’t lose coverage,” Borough Administrator Chris Parlow said.

“If they are forced to vacate from that site and there is not an alternative available for them then there maybe some coverage issues, [such as] coverage in this building with the police departments or alarm system issues you have to deal with, so that is the reason why we looked at the temporary site so that doesn’t happen. We wanted to make sure that we didn’t lose coverage throughout the entire town.”

