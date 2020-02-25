School’s outdoor classroom project progresses

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Contractors and school employees were kept busy in February, according to Spring Lake Heights School’s Superintendent John Spalthoff, who delivered his monthly referendum project update at the board of education meeting held Monday, Feb. 24.

The school’s rooftop solar panels are up and running as of last Thursday, Jan. 20, said Mr. Spalthoff. Punch-list items, routine maintenance work and new signage were also completed or installed during the school’s February break, he added.

The school board also accepted a $5,000 check from the nonprofit organization Sustainable Jersey. The money is the first installment of a $10,000 grant awarded to Spring Lake Heights School earlier this month for the construction of an outdoor classroom and garden in its central courtyard.

Spring Lake Heights was one of only three Monmouth County schools, including Howell Twp. Memorial Elementary School and Howell Twp. Middle School South, to receive the $10,000 grant in 2020. Twelve schools were awarded the grant statewide.

Grant applicants and teachers Caryn Wojcik and Francesca Preston’s plans for the year-round outdoor classroom include a greenhouse, outdoor chalkboard, convertible table and benches, a walking bridge, a pergola, a shed, raised beds and tower gardens.

