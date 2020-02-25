Memorial holds on to win final game over Shore Regional

BRICK — A 31-16 halftime lead quickly dissipated on Friday, Feb. 21, yet Brick Memorial boys basketball found a way to cling on to the final win of the season over Shore Regional 45-40.

After holding a 16-point lead at the end of the half, the Blue Devils contained the Mustangs to just 14 points in the final two quarters and threatened to steal the final game of the season away. But with two minutes left, Jason Ellerbrock hit his second 3-pointer of the contest to give slight separation between the two teams.

“Every time we get up in a big situation, we can’t handle the pressure, for whatever reason,” head coach Mike Pelkey said. “We tell them all the time what to do, but we panic and get nervous. But we got through it and Jason hit a big three to open the game back up.”

After cutting the lead to six points, the Devils moved into striking distance before Ellerbrock connected on an open 3-pointer on the left side of the floor. From there it seemed the Mustangs and a good grip on the game, but foul trouble put the Devils on the line sinking, three of the four to cut the deficit back to six with a minute to play.

In the final 30 seconds, the Devils made good on an and-one opportunity and scored the final basket of the matchup to end the game with a five-point loss.

“It was more so our mistakes for the lack of scoring [in the second half] because they weren’t getting back on defense that fast, so we could have scored better, I’m just happy we ended the season with a win,” Jeremy Campbell said.

Before the necessary halftime adjustments made by the Devils, the Mustangs controlled the game lighting up the floor in the first half thanks to Brandon Thomas and McArthur. As the Mustangs leading scorer, McArthur dropped nine of his 11 in the first half, while Thomas ended the first eight minutes with eight of his 10.

