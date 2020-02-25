Margaret Judge Berger

By
Star News Group Staff
-
16 views

Margaret Judge Berger, 94, passed away suddenly on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Born Aug. 22, 1925 in Spring Lake, Peggy, as she was known to all, was a third-generation Spring Lake resident. Her grandfather Francis “Pa” Judge arrived in 1911 and was the borough’s first Head of public works. Her mother