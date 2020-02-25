Frederick Louis Bruker III

Star News Group Staff
Frederick Louis Bruker III, was born on Sept. 28, 1942 in Jersey City. On Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 he passed away at Hackensack Meridian Hospital, Brick after succumbing to complications related to hypovolemic shock and pneumonia, he was 77 years old.

At his side were his wife Linda and his daughter Jamie. His home was