Brick called out for employee benefit abuses

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Brick Township is one of several New Jersey municipalities named in the State of New Jersey Commission of Investigation’s [SCI] report on waste and abuse in local public employee benefits, released on Wednesday.

The report, entitled “The Beat Goes On and On,” is based on a study addressing the use of sick time, retirement, and unused vacation trade-ins and buyouts.

“Despite state and local regulations that limited some forms of excessive compensation and other perks given to public employees, many local government units continue to engage in questionable benefit practices that needlessly cost taxpayers,” the commission said in statement issued with the report.

“It is simply absurd that, more than 20 years after the Commission first sounded the alarm about excessive compensation and questionable perks for public employees, these practices remain the norm in many areas,” the commission said.

Brick Township was one of the municipalities, as was Toms River, criticized in the report for its permitting of employees to trade in unused time for cash. According to the report, between 2011 and 2019 Brick Township “paid out $6.6 million in accumulated sick and vacation leave to 197 employees.”

Additionally, the report says that although Brick has adopted a policy to cap lump-sum payments for unused sick time at retirement at $7,500 for employees hired after 2005, employees are still able to acquire more than the cap by selling their time on an annual basis.

Brick Township Mayor John Ducey described the report as inaccurate and sensationalist.

“Accumulated leave and vacation leave payments are required under contracts that prior mayors and councils adopted most likely not realizing the financial impacts they have on us going forward,” Mayor Ducey said in an email to The Ocean Star on Thursday.

“The town ended the practice and all people hired after 2005 are now capped. The report acknowledges the cap of $7500.00 but then alluded that employees have a work around of selling the sick time back on an annual basis,” the mayor said.

“This statement is inaccurate, is solely put there to create scandal and to criticize our employees.”

“The fact is that the contract specifically states that any buy back is ‘up to administration based on mutual agreements and availability of funds.’ We have never paid out sick time and the fact that the report does not mention that and alludes that we have is disingenuous and a clear attempt to sensationalize a topic that is dear to my heart, stabilizing property taxes.

Mayor Ducey further called the report a “waste of taxpayer money” and criticized the state for not addressing major issues affecting New Jerseyans such as high property taxes and funding school districts such as Brick adequately.

“How about the state doing a study about how to reduce property taxes, or how to fully fund our schools, or how to return energy tax receipts to towns or how to make New Jersey affordable for the middle class,” the mayor said.