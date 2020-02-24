Lawsuit alleges officers used excessive force in 2018 arrest

BELMAR — A suit has been filed in U.S. District Court in Trenton on behalf of two Asbury Park residents, alleging that Belmar police officers used excessive force when arresting them in 2018 as they were leaving D’Jais Bar & Grille, on Ocean Avenue.

The complaint was filed on Feb. 19 by Thomas Mallon, of the Law Offices of Mallon & Tranger in Freehold, on behalf of Mackenzie Pachtinger and Quwan Jones, both of Asbury Park. The suit names Sergeant Michael Yee, who was a detective at the time of the incident, Patrolman Erik Lieb, Andrew Huisman, the borough’s former police chief, the Borough of Belmar, as well as several other individuals who are each identified only as “John Doe.”

Asked about the suit on Monday, the borough’s attorney, Jerry Dasti of the firm Dasti, Murphy, McGuckin, Ulaky, Koutsouris & Connors in Toms River, said, “We have complete faith in our police department.”

On Sept. 4, 2018 at 1 a.m. according to the complaint, Ms. Pachtinger and Mr. Jones were leaving D’Jais and walking to their vehicle when the pair heard the officers should an obscenity, adding, “This is a quiet neighborhood.”

The officers then ran over to the plaintiffs, the suit alleges, and asked to see identification. When Mr. Jones question why their identification was being requested, the suit alleges that he said, “You don’t want to give me your [obscenity] license?”

“Without warning or provocation, defendants Yee, Lieb and/or John Does 1-5 tackled plaintiff to the ground, where defendant yee punched him in the face,” the complaint said. “Defendant Yee’s handcuffs were wrapped around his knuckles when he punched the plaintiff.”

The officers, the suit alleges, after punching Mr. Jones “several more times dragged him to a patrol car and pulled him inside by the arms which were handcuffed behind his back.”

Ms. Pachtinger was also handcuffed. According to the suit, when she had asked officers to loosen the cuffs because she had a “blood clot condition,” the officers “ignored her request, pulled her to the ground by the handcuffs and punched her multiple times in the ribs, stomach and arms.”

When the plaintiffs were taken to police headquarters, located in the municipal complex on 601 Main Street, an ambulance was called to transport Ms. Pachtinger to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for treatment.

According to the suit, both plaintiffs were charged with resisting arrested, disorderly conduct and found in violation of the municipal noise ordinance. When the pair appeared in Belmar Municipal Court on June 5, 2019, they pleaded guilty to the violation of the municipal noise ordinance and all other charges were dismissed.

The complaint carries two counts of excessive violence, one for each plaintiff, a count of failure to intervene “in the unjustified assault of the plaintiffs” and a violation of the New Jersey Civil Rights Act.

Former police chief Andrew Huisman was also included in the complaint, accusing him of failure to train, supervise and discipline the officers involved in the suit.

