Jay J. LaRusso

Star News Group Staff
Jay J. LaRusso, 89, of Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

The son of the late Angelo and Lillian LaRusso was born on Oct. 8, 1930. He lived in Wayne the past 55 years. Jay was a graduate of Lyndhurst high School and proudly served in the U