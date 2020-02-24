Frederick Charles Steller, MD

Frederick Charles Steller, MD, 99, of Spring Lake, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.

Dr. Steller was born Aug. 26, 1920 in College Point, New York to Frederick and Flora Steller and grew up with his younger brother Robert in Butler. Fred was a standout baseball player at Butler High School. He then