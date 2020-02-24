Dr. Arthur Anthony Aria

Star News Group
Dr. Arthur Anthony Aria, 97, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 a day after celebrating a 97th birthday with family and friends.

He was born on Feb. 14, 1923 in Jersey City to Joseph and Catherine Funari Aria. He had eight siblings, all deceased.

Arthur was a renaissance man, father, grandfather, godfather, uncle, brother