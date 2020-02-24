Antrim Class of 2020 to hold second dodgeball tournament

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The G. Harold Antrim class of 2020 is gearing up for its second dodgeball tournament of the winter, to raise money for the class’s trip to Boston this spring.

The tournament, on Saturday, Feb. 29, will bring the entire school community together in the gym, with students, teachers and parents dipping, ducking and dodging for the top spot.

Lisa Kitchenman, the Health and Physical Education teacher at Antrim School, is the class of 2020 advisor. She said she is excited about February’s tournament after the success of January’s.

“I have been organizing these tournaments for over 15 years and there is a lot of interest,” said Ms. Kitchenman. “In January we had 20 elementary teams and 10 middle school teams.”

She said she is hoping to get a few more teams for next Saturday’s tournament along with the addition of some adult teams. Students and adults can register at the door on both February and March dodgeball dates.

The tournament runs from 6 to 9 p.m. March 14 and will be the final tournament of the season.

Each tournament will run with six members on a team split into different divisions. Division games begin at the following times: Elementary Division, [grade 4-6] at 6 p.m.; Middle School Division, [7-8] at 8 p.m.; High School Division, [9-12] at 8:30 p.m.; Adult Division, [18 years and older] at 8:30 p.m.

Each member must pay $5 to enter the tournament. Spectators will also pay a fee: Adults $3.00, Students $2.00.

Point Pleasant Beach High School students volunteer to officiate the event which many of them participate in when they were younger.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.