Transfer notifications criticized by Herbertsville parents

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Herbertsville Elementary School parents expressed disappointment with the school district after confusion arose over letters they received from the district last week informing them which of three other the district’s other elementary schools their children will attend when the Herbertsville building is converted to a preschool for the 2020-2021 school year.

Herbertsville Elementary houses students in kindergarten through fourth grades. While the fourth graders go on to their respective middle schools as usual, students entering first through fourth grades will be relocated to either Midstreams Elementary School, Lanes Mill Elementary School or Veterans Memorial Elementary School next September. The letters sent to parents told them which school their child will be attending, as well as a date for an orientation tour at the schools.

At the Feb. 13 Brick Township Board of Education meeting last Thursday, several parents voiced their dissatisfaction in school officials’ handling of the situation, saying the redistricted lines have split up children who live across the street from each other. They also complained that communications were mishandled, because some students knew which school they would be attending before their parents did.

Susan McNamara, Brick schools director of planning research and evaluation, apologized amply for the mistake and accepted sole responsibility for the mix-up.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.