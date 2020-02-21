Students get hearts pumping for Kids Heart Challenge

LAVALLETTE — Students at Lavallette Elementary School got their hearts pumping on Wednesday as the school participated in the American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge.

The national event on Feb. 19 challenged children to help others and raise money for other youngsters through activities and games. Kindergarten through fifth-grade students receive thank-you gifts for donations and participation all while having fun.

“It’s pretty neat,” said Lavallette gym teacher Pam Caucino, who has been running the event for 12 years. “I put stations up for the children; they come in and do different things.”

The students had already been participating in heart-related activities all month to celebrate American Heart Month.

“Every year I try and do something new and different,” Ms. Caucino said. “My personal favorite is the snake pit,” a jumping challenge where children have to make their way through a pile of stuffed snakes and ropes to get to the other side.

Ms. Caucino had to add new events this year to match some new characters representing messages for the children. Some of those characters stood for avoiding vaping and tobacco, being kind to one another, eating right and being prepared, for example.

“So I had to implement that into my stations,” said Ms. Caucino. “There’s a nice combination of things out there this year.

“I even have a station here that is ‘breathe balance and stretch,’” she said. “So I had some yoga in there and after they did the pose they had to tell their partner a compliment, something nice.”

Sixth- through eighth-grade students helped Ms. Caucino run the activity stations, while having fun with their younger schoolmates.

“They’ll probably remember this because when they were small, they were doing it,” said Ms. Caucino.

The most important theme of the day is helping other children in need.

“The American Heart Association, all the money I get goes right to them,” Ms. Caucino said. “We teach the kids its not about the thank you prizes, they are nice to get, but I show them a video that shows the kids they can relate to children that don’t have healthy hearts. So they understand that they’re doing this, they’re raising some money, they’re having a fun day like this to help others that don’t have healthy hearts.”

“It’s all about helping people,” Ms. Caucino said.

