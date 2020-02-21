Manasquan wins the Dowd Cup

WALL — The Manasquan High School ice hockey team won its third straight Dowd Cup on Thursday night with the most memorable ending in program history.

Chris Farinacci scored on a slap shot from center ice with only two seconds left in regulation to lift the Warriors to a dramatic 4-3 victory over St. John Vianney.

The Lancers had tied the game with only 36 seconds left in the third period on a power-play goal.

The standing-room-only crowd was thinking the game was heading into overtime when Farinacci skated to center ice, saw an opening and ripped his long slap shot. It is the first goal of the season for the Warriors defenseman.

It marked the third time this season Manasquan has scored a goal in the final 30 seconds of a one-goal game. The Warriors tied both St. Rose and Rumson-Fair Haven during the regular season with last-minute goals.

Manasquan was trailing 2-1 with just over six minutes left in the third period when Michael Farinacci and Aidan Wiseman scored goals in a span of 47 seconds to give the Warriors a 3-2 lead.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Follow Len on Twitter.