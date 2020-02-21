Fundraiser to support Point Boro child with rare disease

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant Elks Lodge 1698 is gearing up for a special fundraiser this Sunday that will help support a local child born with an extremely rare disease.

Seven-year-old Quinn Estelle was born with Kleefstra Syndrome, a condition currently less than 500 people in the whole world have been diagnosed with.

On Sunday, Feb. 23, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Point Pleasant Elks Lodge 1698, located at 820 Arnold Ave., an afternoon fundraiser will be held aimed at helping o set the huge medical costs being incurred by this very rare and debilitating disease.

“When I saw there was a child right here in our town and that the family need- ed help, I [brought it up] to Tom Watters, our special needs chairman at the Elks and I said to him ‘here is somebody in our town and we need to help them’ and he looked at it and quickly agreed,” said organizer John Veprek.

“Certainly one of the mission statements that we have in our Special Needs Committee at the Point Pleasant Elks is to help children that have afflictions that need help monetarily and any way that we can help defray their bills or provide services to them we’re happy to do. We’ve even taken them to their doctors appointments … whatever it might be be- cause we take care of our own here in Point Pleasant.”