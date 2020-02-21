Beach to introduce Neighborhood Partnership Initiative

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach Police Department, with the help of Councilman Doug Vitale, will soon unveil a new Neighborhood Partnership Initiative aimed at spurring community involvement and encouraging better communication between the residents, the police department and borough officials.

The initiative will include in-person meetings and a Facebook page that will focus on the safety and betterment of Point Pleasant Beach.

“It is our goal that this new initiative will serve as a venue for residents, visitors, elected officials and members of my department to work together to enhance the quality of life in Point Pleasant Beach,” said Police Chief Joseph Michigan.

Councilman Vitale, who is an expert in cybersecurity and social media, spearheaded the initiative. He will offer his expertise to the residents during the group’s kickoff meeting next Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m. at borough hall.

The councilman will present “Social Media and Online Safety for All Ages,” showing attendees how to secure their social media pages and protect themselves online.

