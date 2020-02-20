Report says deadly force was ‘justified’ in 2018 incident

MANTOLOKING — A Mantoloking police officer’s use of deadly force during a fatal standoff in 2018 was justified, according to a report released on Wednesday by the Office of the Attorney General, in agreement with the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Officer, only referred to as “Detective A in the report,” has been cleared in the deadly shooting of Edward Walsh on Nov. 12, 2018 during a standoff, dramatically detailed in the report, in which a police dog was stabbed before the officer fatally shot Mr. Walsh, who had hidden himself inside of a Mantoloking home.

“…there are no material facts in dispute that require presentation of this matter to the Grand Jury,” the report says.

The report gives a gruesome detailed account of the events that transpired leading up to and during the standoff with officers:

Just before noon on Nov. 12, the Lacey Police Department called the Mantoloking Police Department informing them of Mr. Walsh, saying that he was wanted by the Sayreville Pand, and possibly located in Mantoloking.

The Lacey Police were tipped off by a friend of Mr. Walsh’s that morning,who said Mr. Walsh had asked him for a ride to Mantoloking and that he “was acting paranoid.” The friend indicated that he had a water bottle, soda and roll of paper towels when he dropped Mr. Walsh off.

