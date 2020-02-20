Presentation on new substation draws a crowd

BAY HEAD — More than 100 concerned residents attended a presentation by New Jersey Transit [NJT] representatives Thursday on a new electrical substation and associated utility work on NJ Transit property adjacent to the borough’s Twilight Lake.

Residents, government officials, attorneys and non-profit experts all voiced their views that the plan, in the location that was confirmed, hurts Bay Head and impacts the borough and region’s environmental, historical or aesthetical standing.

The NJT project, a $24 million job funded by the federal government, will replace two existing outdated substations, that were damaged during Hurricane Sandy in 2012, with one new 142 feet long, 38-feet high facility, safe from storm surge and resulting interruptions, officials say.

The project was originally proposed in 2013, followed by delays and pushback from the borough.

The new site will replace an unused station from 1983 and house all facilities needs including crew quarters, signals site for the yard and line, wayside power stations, among other uses. There will also be an installed diesel backup generator and tank.

