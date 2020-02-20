Nonprofit’s table tennis tournament benefits worthy causes

BRIELLE — Neighborhood nonprofit IFC United is on track to double the size of its largest annual fundraiser, the Family Table Tennis Tournament, on Sunday, March 1, from noon to 5 p.m. in the Brielle Fire House at 509 Longstreet Ave.

IFC United [“Integrity — Family — Charity”] brought in $1,600 for Common Ground Grief Center in Manasquan at its inaugural ping-pong tournament in spring 2019. According to IFC United co-founder and borough resident Elliot Colon, the still-growing number of registrants for the second annual competition has already doubled last year’s total of 90 attendees.

Half of the upcoming tournament’s proceeds will go, in part, to the nonprofit Spectrum Tech Trade School, a Monmouth County-based vocational school for adults on the autism spectrum. The remainder will be donated to a local family in need, Mr. Colon said. Attendees are also encouraged to bring nonperishable food donations for Fulfill, a food bank organization operating in Monmouth and Ocean counties.

Players [$20] and spectators [$10] may sign up for the Family Table Tennis Tournament at ifcunited.org. Registration closes on Sunday, Feb. 23.

