Manasquan awards contract for Main Street improvements

MANASQUAN — The borough council voted Tuesday to move forward on the East Main Street Improvements Project, with road work expected to begin in the spring.

A resolution was approved to award a contract for the project to Meco, In. in the amount of $777,367.50. Meco’s bid was the lowest of seven received for the project, according to the resolution.

Borough Administrator Tom Flarity said there would be a preconstruction meeting sometime this week with Meco, Inc. to determine a start date for the project.

The project includes milling and paving on East Main Street — extending from the Main Street Bridge west to the New Jersey Transit railway.

The borough has $950,000 available for the project from the New Jersey Department of Transportation [NJDOT].

“The NJDOT provides public assistance grants for this type of work annually,” Mr. Flarity said, adding that the borough received three grants over the last three years.

