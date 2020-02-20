Academy Charter holds Black History Month Symposium

LAKE COMO — Academy Charter High School [ACHS] held its fourth annual Black History Month Symposium on Friday, Feb. 14.

The day included several speakers and stations set up around the high school with a goal of educating students about a variety of historical African Americans.

Speakers for the symposium included Jenn Souder and Charles Trott, with the Asbury Park Music Project; Todd Little, chief of staff for Assemblyman’s Eric Houghtaling and Assemblywoman Joann Downey’s office; and Tasha Youngblood Brown, a member of the Long Branch Board of Education.

According to Klarissa Martin, Academy Charter’s supervisor of curriculum, the speakers discussed a wide array of topics including knowing the history of your community, getting yourself involved in community service and the endless possibilities of becoming successful when you put your mind to it.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Lake Como stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.