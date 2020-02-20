$10k grant will grow school’s garden classroom project

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — A big idea has netted the Spring Lake Heights school district a $10,000 project grant from Sustainable Jersey, a nonprofit organization providing grant opportunities and resources for municipalities, districts and schools enrolled in its certification program.

The grant will fund “Growing to New Heights,” an outdoor classroom that is to be constructed in the Spring Lake Heights School courtyard.

“This grant is part of a community-wide effort to complete our outdoor learning environment at Spring Lake Heights School,” Superintendent John Spalthoff said at the grants awards brunch held at The College of New Jersey on Wednesday, Feb. 12. “This project began in November of 2018 with our education foundation and PTA sponsoring an event to ‘rock the yard,’ where we removed all of the grass, also known as overgrown weeds, and brought in 75 tons of stone.”

Once completed, the cleared courtyard site “will contain an 8-by-12 professional grade greenhouse, rain barrels, multiple raised beds, two tower gardens, an outdoor classroom complete with chalkboards and benches that convert into tables, as well as a water feature utilizing existing drainage within the courtyard,” Mr. Spalthoff continued.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Spring Lake Heights stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.