Virginia ‘Ginny’ B. McCormack

Star News Group Staff
Virginia “Ginny” B. McCormack, 94, of Wilmington, North Carolina and formerly New Jersey, was surrounded by family as she entered eternal life on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

She was born in New York and grew up in Lakewood, graduating from Lakewood High School as valedictorian of the class of 1943. She completed a business