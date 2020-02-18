Lois A. Bauer

Lois A. [Redding] Bauer, 84, of Punta Gorda, Florida and formerly of Neptune, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at her home.

Born in Montclair, she had resided in Neptune for many years. Lois retired from the Neptune Public Library. She was a member of the Shark River Beach and Yacht Club and