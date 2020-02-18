George R. Kleinknecht

George R. Kleinknecht, 90, of Jackson, formerly of Manasquan, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick with his loving family by his side.

George was born on Nov. 24, 1929 in Union to his parents Jacob and Marion [Murray] Kleinknecht and raised in Manasquan. He served in the US Army