Drew R. Sumeriski

By
Star News Group Staff
-
26 views

Drew R. Sumeriski, 58, of Point Pleasant Beach, died on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick after a battle with cancer.

He was born in Irvington and lived most of his life in Point Pleasant Beach. Drew enjoyed collecting an assortment of items. He also loved to garden and decorate