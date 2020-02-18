Charles T. McFadden

Charles T. McFadden, 88, of Wall Township, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born and raised in Newark and attended St. Antoninus Catholic Grammar School. Charles was a proud member of Ironworkers Local 11 for over 60 years, and a Newark Fireman for 25 years. He served