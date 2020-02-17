Point Boro hit-and-run defendant sentenced

POINT PLEASANT — More than a year after a local teenager was severely injured in a hit-and-run accident on Route 88, one defendant was officially sentenced in Ocean County Superior Court on Friday.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced that Brittany Keifer, 27, of Point Pleasant, was sentenced on Friday, Feb. 14 by Judge Wendel E. Daniels to three years of probation and fifty hours of community service for Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.

In addition, Ms. Keifer was also sentenced to one year’s loss of driving privilege and a $2,500 fine as a result of her guilty plea to the motor vehicle offense of leaving the Scene of an Accident, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

The state had argued for Ms. Keifer to serve 364 days in the Ocean County Jail as a condition of probation, according to the Prosecutor’s Office

Kyle Ramos, Ms. Keifer’s co-defendant who pleaded guilty last year to Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution, is expected to be charged at a later date.

Ms. Keifer and Mr. Ramos both pleaded before Judge Therese Cunningham on Dec. 2.

Around 10:31 p.m. Aug. 9, 2018, Emma-Mae and some friends were biking along Route 88, in the area of Sunset Avenue, when she was struck by a “dark colored BMW,” and she was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical for treatment of her injuries, including head trauma and skull fractures and hematoma on the brain.

“An investigation by the Point Pleasant Borough Police Department and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit determined that Ms. Keifer had struck the juvenile with her vehicle and ﬂed the scene,” the Prosecutor’s Office release states.

“She then contacted Mr. Ramos to pick her up at a location several blocks away in Point Pleasant. Mr. Ramos assisted Ms. Keifer in hiding the vehicle and at- tempted to have the vehicle repaired in an effort to hinder the investigation. Ms. Keifer turned herself into law enforcement the following day.”

