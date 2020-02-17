Edward Henry Shalhoub

Edward Henry Shalhoub, MD, 82, of Sea Girt and formerly of Englewood, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.

He was born in Jersey City as the only child of Edward J. and Helen [Carroll]. He remained a proud graduate of Our Lady of Victory grammar school in Jersey City, followed by