Carl Edward Hiby, 87, of Mantoloking, passed away peacefully.
Born and raised on Staten Island, New York he and his wife Priscilla Landon Pfurr resided on Todt Hill, moving to Mantoloking in 1994.
Carl was predeceased by his parents Lillian And Carl Hiby and brother George Hiby. More recently he was devastated
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)