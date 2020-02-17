Carl Edward Hiby

Carl Edward Hiby, 87, of Mantoloking, passed away peacefully.

Born and raised on Staten Island, New York he and his wife Priscilla Landon Pfurr resided on Todt Hill, moving to Mantoloking in 1994.

Carl was predeceased by his parents Lillian And Carl Hiby and brother George Hiby. More recently he was devastated