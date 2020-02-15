Two arrested for Brick robbery

A Brick Township man was arrested and charged with robbery on Thursday in Point Pleasant Borough after police responded to a report of an attempted home invasion by an armed male in a ski mask on Wilson Court, the police department announced on Friday.

Police determined that incident, which occurred shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday, was likely an attempt to rob a 16-year old at the residence.

“The homeowner reported that upon confronting the suspect, the suspect ran to a waiting vehicle and entered as a passenger,” Brick Township Police Sergeant Jim Kelly said in a statement.

“The homeowner was able to provide a detailed description of the vehicle to police. Further investigation revealed that the suspects were attempting to rob a 16-year old male that was leaving the residence.”

Police discovered the vehicle in Point Pleasant Borough, and with assistance from the Point Pleasant Borough Police Department, identified and arrested two 18-year old suspects, James Clark, of Brick Township, and David Lavroff, of Toms River.

Mr. Lavroff was charged with Robbery, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon and Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and Mr. Clark was charged with Robbery and his vehicle was seized. Both are currently being held in the Ocean County Jail.

Brick Police said that the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brian Farnkopf at 732-262-4611 or Detective Michael Bennett at 732-262-1122.