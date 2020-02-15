String of arrests made at Brick Adult Store

Brick Township Police announced a string of five recent arrests at Pleasure Zone Adult Superstore, located at 235 Chambers Bridge Road, in the last two weeks for lewdness and drugs, among other crimes.

The first arrest came on Tuesday, Jan. 28, according to a release from the Brick Police Department. Around 11:15 p.m., Officer Cody Oliverio observed an occupied vehicle in the back of the Pleasure Zone parking lot. When Officer Oliverio approached the vehicle, he found John Shipley, 37, of Point Pleasant Borough, with his pants down and genitalia exposed. Mr. Shipley was charged with lewdness and released on a summons.

Two more arrests followed on Monday, Feb. 10, when just before 8 p.m. Officer Joseph Riccio observed a suspicious occupied vehicle in the parking lot.

“With the assistance of K9 Officer Scott Smith and his partner Echo, investigation at the scene revealed several items of drug paraphernalia and controlled dangerous substances,” Brick Police Sergeant Jim Kelly said in the release.

The driver, Michael Gachineiro, 42, of Brick Township was found in possession of methamphetamine, and a smoking pipe with methamphetamine and marijuana residue. Mr. Gachineiro was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and drug paraphernalia and lodged in the Ocean County Jail, police said. The passenger, Christopher McGuckin, 27, of Holmdel was found with marijuana and was released on a summons.

On Feb. 12, just after 7 p.m., detectives from the police department’s Street Crimes Unit made an arrest after a suspicious male offered a detective a joint.

“After interacting with the male for less than one minute, the male offered one of the detectives a marijuana cigarette,” Sgt. Kelly said in the release.

Luis Marrero, 59, of Brick Township, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and released on a summons.

Then on Thursday, Feb. 13, Mario Boemio, 43, of Toms River, was arrested in the Pleasure Zone parking lot at 10:23 p.m. when police found him “sitting in the driver’s seat with his genitalia exposed, masturbating, while watching a pornographic video on his cell phone.”

Mr. Boemio was arrested and charged with lewdness. He was released on a summons.