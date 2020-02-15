Annual race for first aid squad draws hundreds

MANASQUAN — Hundreds of runners and walkers took to the streets and sand at the seventeenth annual First Aid Squad Mid-Winter Run for a short but grueling two-mile race in Manasquan.

This year’s first place finisher was Jack Fitzhenry who claimed victory by an immense margin. He is no stranger to winning races in Manasquan having previously won the five-mile Turkey Trot race.

Mr. Fitzhenry finished the two-mile race, almost half of which is run on the sand, in a staggering 10:35.

“The beach section, for as short as it is always just drains the gas right out of your legs,” he panted.

“You’re fighting a losing battle [on the sand] and it feels great when you get off of it, but that’s what makes this race more unique and fun.”

“Two [miles] is an unusual distance you know you don’t find a lot of races. It’s a nice, chill environment and it’s always great to come down to Manasquan. I’ll run any race down here.”