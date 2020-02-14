PPBHS receives AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Point Pleasant Beach High School [PPBHS] has been honored by the College Board, receiving its AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award for 2019.

The district joins 800 schools from around the nation that were recognized for achieving high female representation in AP computer science courses.

Superintendent William Smith and high school Principal Nathan Grosshandler said they are both very proud of the designation.

“A key component of our efforts to ensure our students are ‘future-ready’ has been an expansion of our AP and dual-enrollment programs,” said Mr. Smith. “AP Computer Science Principles was one of the first courses we added during that expansion. It is not surprising to me that students are drawn to our STEM opportunities; it is a sign of the times.”

According to the College Board, computer science sets up students for “high-paying careers, but girls have been left behind for far too long.”

