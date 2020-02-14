Elementary school’s 100th school day rites included Legos

BAY HEAD — Bay Head Elementary School students celebrated their 100th day of school Monday with a host of activities aimed at highlighting the knowledge and skills they have learned over the course of the school year.

On Feb. 10, students in the school’s lower wing, including kindergarten, first and second-graders, as well as the third, fourth and fifth graders, came together at different times to showcase how they are “100 days smarter.”

In the morning, the third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students broke off into six teams, each one taking part in a specific activity that challenged their teamwork and critical thinking skills.

“We have Legos and they have to make the longest or the highest design and they have 100 cups and are building for the tallest structure that is self-sufficient without falling over. Then we got marshmallows and spaghetti and they have to build a structure that will support the basket as their base, but then I am adding boxes of a dozen pencils,” Melissa Kiss, third-grade teacher said.

