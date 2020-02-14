Bay Head seeks water quality grant for Twilight Lake

BAY HEAD — An application has been submitted on behalf of the Bay Head Environmental Commission for one of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s Water Quality Restoration Grants.

According to the department’s website, the purpose of the grants is to reduce water quality impairment through implementation of nonpoint source [NPS] pollution control projects and the commission hopes to use the funding to help improve the quality of Twilight Lake.

“The grant application was submitted yesterday [Feb. 10] and the objective of the grant is to develop an NJDEP approved water protection and watershed plan for Twilight Lake … to get funding for us to do that,” Commission member Tom Charlton said at a Feb. 11 meeting.

“It includes water quality assessment monitoring, so we are going to measure the quality of the water, and steps required to reduce coastal pathogens within the limits defined within the project which is Twilight Lake.”

The environmental commission has worked to identify and raise awareness on issues that include identifying environmental grants that the borough may be eligible for, building a natural shoreline along Twilight Lake, accessing the need for additional dredging of Scow Ditch and the reviewing the environmental impact of flooding on the borough.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bay Head stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.