Antrim kindergartners celebrate 100 days of learning

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Kindergarten students at G. Harold Antrim Elementary School spent their Tuesday celebrating a special achievement, 100 days of learning.

The 100th Day Celebration congratulates students on all the hard work the kiddos have put in thus far and looks forward to what there still is to learn.

Kindergarten teachers Jeanne Kinneally and Joanna Douglas both were excited to celebrate the students’ achievement with an ice cream party, crafts and more.

The tradition ensures that every student is celebrated for their achievements, both big and small, Ms. Douglas said.

“The 100th day of school is always an exciting day for the kindergarten children,” said Ms. Kinneally. “It is truly a highlight of the school year. The children have been learning, playing, and laughing together for 100 days.”

Throughout the day, students participated in 100th Day activities like read-aloud, writing exercises, math-counting projects, crafts, and songs. Students’ families were also involved by helping their child collect 100 items home to share with the class.

