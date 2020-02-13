Spring Lake First Aid Squad captain presents 2019 report

SPRING LAKE — Captain Howard Rockhill of the Spring Lake First Aid Squad [SLFAS] attended Feb. 11 council meeting to present the squad’s 2019 year-end report.

SLFAS provides basic life support services to Spring Lake and Spring Lake Heights as well as mutual aid to Manasquan and other municipalities as needed.

“Our squad this year is 92 years old and we’re very pleased to be able to serve the communities with patient care,” Capt. Rockhill said.

Formed in 1928 and formally incorporated in 1930, it is the second oldest squad in the country with Belmar First Aid Squad being the first, according to the squad’s website.

“I know I speak for the entire council when I say thank you,” Mayor Jennifer Naughton said. “We have tremendous respect for your organization and we know how fortunate we are to have it.”

In 2019, the first aid squad answered 1,156 calls. For first aid calls, the squad answered 335 in Spring Lake, 467 in Spring Lake Heights, 38 in Manasquan, 43 in Sea Girt, three in Wall Township and five in Belmar.

For fire calls, the squad responded to 165 in Spring Lake, 97 in Spring Lake Heights, one in Manasquan, one in Sea Girt and one in Ocean Grove.

