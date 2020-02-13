Normandy Beach flood anxieties rise after a storm

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The flooding that has plagued Normandy Beach in recent months returned with a vengeance last week after a strong storm tore through the area.

The heavy rains on Friday, Feb. 7 left some residents stranded in their homes once again.

At Tuesday night’s meeting of the Brick Township Council, officials repeated earlier assurances that they were doing all they could to resolve the problem. But the latest round of traffic obstruction and property damage has further strained the patience of beleaguered residents.

“Friday we had another flooding event I’m sure you’ve heard about,” said Broad Avenue resident Rich Morano. “So by one in the afternoon the water was calf-deep in the streets. It was ankle-deep on the sidewalks.

“At one o’clock I had to leave for an appointment. I opened my garage door. A truck was traveling west on sixth avenue and created a wake and put 10 more feet of water into my garage.

“We’re really looking for some action, some positive action to help us out,” he said.

The Feb. 11 council meeting was the latest of several that Normandy Beach residents have attended, each time pleading for urgent action to mitigate the flooding they say has become at best, routine, and at worst, hazardous.

Brick officials said they are awaiting data being compiled by ACT Engineers, of Robbinsville, who have identified 12 areas in the township that have an elevation of less than two-and-a-half feet, making them extremely flood prone.

Mayor John Ducey and Township Administrator Joanne Bergin have met with staffers from Gov. Phil Murphy’s office to discuss possible state funding to address the issue.

