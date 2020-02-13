Judge orders removal of homeowner’s golf net by March 12

BRIELLE — Homeowner Ronald Dana’s 65-foot-tall, 130-foot-long net barrier must come down no later than March 12, a Monmouth County Supreme Court judge has ruled.

Judge Katie A. Gummer issued two written rulings on Wednesday, Feb. 12, according to attorney Ben Montenegro, who is representing the borough in court. The first ruling brings an end to the lawsuit filed by the borough against Mr. Dana in December 2019, in which the borough sought the immediate removal of the barrier by Mr. Dana, who was denied the variances needed to keep the structure in place by the Brielle Planning Board in October 2019.

The second ruling pertains to the countersuit filed by Mr. Dana against the borough and the Manasquan River Golf Club on Dec. 17, 2019, which, in part, alleges golf balls hit into Mr. Dana’s property from the golf club adjacent to his net constitute unlawful trespass. While the case has not been resolved, Judge Gummer has ruled Mr. Dana cannot keep the net in place as the case moves forward.

Mr. Dana also filed a civil action suit against the Brielle Planning Board in Monmouth County Superior Court this past January, effectively appealing the board’s October 2019 decision. Litigation is ongoing.

